Pita reaches out to Ubon Ratchathani voters for PAO chief election

He was speaking at the Samrong district auditorium on Saturday, while campaigning for People’s Party candidate Sittipon Laohawanich.

Pita greeted locals in Isaan language, saying that he visited Samrong district to thank voters for Move Forward’s victory in Ubon Ratchathani’s constituency 4 during the general election in May last year.

“Though Move Forward was disbanded by a charter court order, we have returned as campaign assistants,” he said.