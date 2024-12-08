Pita reaches out to Ubon Ratchathani voters for PAO chief election

He was speaking at the Samrong district auditorium on Saturday, while campaigning for People’s Party candidate Sittipon Laohawanich.
Pita greeted locals in Isaan language, saying that he visited Samrong district to thank voters for Move Forward’s victory in Ubon Ratchathani’s constituency 4 during the general election in May last year.
“Though Move Forward was disbanded by a charter court order, we have returned as campaign assistants,” he said.
Pita confirmed that his move to campaign had nothing to do with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s plan to canvass for Pheu Thai Party’s candidate on Wednesday (December 11).
He called on Ubon Ratchathani locals to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes, saying the previous PAO president election saw a low number of voters. He also asked the Election Commission to launch measures to draw voters.
Pita expressed confidence that the People's Party candidate would be able to beat two strong candidates – Pheu Thai candidate Karn Kalptinan and independent candidate Jittrawan Wangsuphakitkoson.
“We are a new political pole, and people should vote for a new pole if they want to see a change,” he said, claiming that Ubon Ratchathani’s transport, tourism and public health have not improved yet.
He vowed to visit Ubon Ratchathani again on December 20, two days ahead of the PAO presidential election on December 22.