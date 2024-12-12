Thammanat’s faction officially leaves Palang Pracharath Party

The Thammanat Prompao-led faction officially parted ways with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) on Thursday, with the party secretary-general confirming that a report will be filed with the Election Commission (EC) to formalise the decision.
Paiboon Nititawan, PPRP’s secretary-general, said the decision to expel the 21 MPs was made unanimously by party members, adding that once the EC is informed of the split, the former members can officially apply to join a new party.
As for the state of PPRP after the expulsions, Paiboon said the party is robust and will continue holding meetings to plan its activities as an opposition party to screen the government. It is also preparing to recruit candidates nationwide for future general elections.
He said party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan is confident that the party will gain more MP seats in the next election.
Paiboon also dismissed rumours that Prawit is planning to retire from politics, saying that the party leader remains committed to strengthening PPRP by personally overseeing candidate selection.
Meanwhile, Chachoengsao MP Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, who is one of the MPs expelled, said their removal was due to ideological differences, not ethical violations or disciplinary misconduct.
As for the group’s political future, Atthakorn said that discussions were underway to determine their next step. He said he was confident that they would all choose a path that benefits the country and supports the government, adding that they intend to remain together. The expelled MPs have 30 days to join a new party.
When asked if they would join former PPRP member, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat’s Kla Tham Party, Atthakorn said it was still undecided. However, he said, the party leader was keen to welcome new members.
He also said that PPRP will continue growing stronger and remain committed to serving the people.
Narumon, meanwhile, said PPRP must first complete the legal process of notifying the EC before her party can begin accepting new members. She added that the Kla Tham Party was ready to welcome anyone with shared ideologies.
As for when the Kla Tham Party will be officially launched and the new group of MPs introduced, Narumon said no date has been set yet as all MPs are busy at Parliament. She reckoned the official launch may happen next year.
When asked if the party’s executive board would have to be restructured, Narumon said everything would be done as per procedure.
Thammanat and his faction pulled out of PPRP and announced their intention to join the government coalition led by Pheu Thai. They also voted for Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister.