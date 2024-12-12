Thammanat’s faction officially leaves Palang Pracharath Party

As for the group’s political future, Atthakorn said that discussions were underway to determine their next step. He said he was confident that they would all choose a path that benefits the country and supports the government, adding that they intend to remain together. The expelled MPs have 30 days to join a new party.

When asked if they would join former PPRP member, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat’s Kla Tham Party, Atthakorn said it was still undecided. However, he said, the party leader was keen to welcome new members.

He also said that PPRP will continue growing stronger and remain committed to serving the people.

Narumon, meanwhile, said PPRP must first complete the legal process of notifying the EC before her party can begin accepting new members. She added that the Kla Tham Party was ready to welcome anyone with shared ideologies.

As for when the Kla Tham Party will be officially launched and the new group of MPs introduced, Narumon said no date has been set yet as all MPs are busy at Parliament. She reckoned the official launch may happen next year.

When asked if the party’s executive board would have to be restructured, Narumon said everything would be done as per procedure.

Thammanat and his faction pulled out of PPRP and announced their intention to join the government coalition led by Pheu Thai. They also voted for Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister.