Paetongtarn govt named ‘pampered by Dad’ in annual tradition

“Obstructing Bhumjaithai”

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, also a deputy PM, won the nickname “Bhumjai Kwang”, derived from the first two syllables of Bhumjaithai Pary’s name and the Thai word “kwang” or obstructing.

The nickname was inspired by the fact that his party regularly votes against the Pheu Thai-led coalition even though he has announced that he will concentrate on working without engaging in conflicts with other coalition partners.

Among the obstructions are Bhumjaithai MPs voting against Pheu Thai-sponsored initiatives, such as a bill to outlaw and prevent coups and another on conducting public referendums.



“Failed Pirapan”

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is also the leader of United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), was nicknamed “Pira Pung” (failed Pirapan). The label comprises the first two syllables of his name and the Thai word “pung” meaning failed.

Reporters said this name was inspired by the fact that Pirapan has failed to deliver on several promises, including amending a law to bring down the price of petrol. Nothing has happened so far, and it remains unclear whether his plan will manifest during this government’s tenure.

Worse still, the party under his leadership has been seen as being too quiet or maintaining a very low profile. Some observers have even predicted that the UTNP may break apart under his leadership.

“VIP justice minister”

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong was nicknamed “TaVIP” in reference to the perceived preferential treatment given to Thaksin while he was serving his jail term.

Reporters pointed out that Tawee has been holding the post of justice minister since the tenure of former PM Srettha Thavisin thanks to “big boss” Thaksin.

The reporters see Tawee as being entrusted with the mission to bring the “big boss” home and have him shifted to a VIP suite at the Police General Hospital. The aim was to ensure that Thaksin did not spend a single night behind bars.

Reporters also believe Tawee was behind Thaksin being paroled after spending six months “imprisoned’ in the VIP suite.

They believe that Tawee may also be paving the way for Thaksin’s sister, former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, to return home soon.

“Limping Democrat”

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, who was leader of the Democrat Party, earned the nickname “Prachati Pe” (limping Democrat) for abandoning the party on the opposition bench and joining its arch-enemy Pheu Thai.

The label was derived from the first three syllables of the Democrat Party’s Thai name and the word “pe”, which is Thai for limping.

When Chalermchai took the helm of the Democrat Party, he promised to lead it to its past glory. However, the politician later abandoned the party’s 70-year-old ideology to “limp” away to Pheu Thai.

“Citing nation to join Pheu Thai”

Industry Minister Akanat Promphanwas labelled “Ruam Ang Chart”, coined from his UTNP’s Thai name – Ruam Thai Sang Chart. In the label, the word “sang” (build) was replaced with “ang” or cite.

Akanat apparently said his party had to work with its historical enemy, the Shinawatra clan, for the sake of the nation.

“JiraPaul”

PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai was nicknamed “JiraPaul” after iCon Group CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul. The pyramid scheme operator was taken to court after many victims complained about losing money.

The reporters reasoned that Jiraporn, who supervises the Consumer Protection Board, had not done anything noteworthy until the iCon Group made the headlines.

“Forgotten ministers”

The reporters highlighted three low-profile ministers as “forgotten”. They are Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin, Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob and Deputy Commerce Minister Napinthorn Srisanpang.

The reporters said that though these three have been given prominent posts in the Cabinet, they have done nothing significant since taking office.

“My husband is a Southerner”

The reporters voted to make Paetongtarn’s declaration, “My husband is a Southerner”, the phrase of the year.

Paetongtarn had said to this counter criticism for not visiting flood victims in the South promptly, and instead heading to the North to oversee flood rehabilitation efforts.

Her argument that she could not ignore the South because her husband was from there sparked ridicule, with many saying it did not make sense.

Paetongtarn eventually visited Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani on December 17 to put her critics to rest.



