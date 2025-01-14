Opposition proposes border sealing to combat call-centre gangs

An opposition MP on Tuesday urged the government to secure the borders by establishing special monitoring zones to prevent foreign call-centre and human-trafficking gangs from using Thailand as a transit point.

The proposal was made by People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, chairman of the House Committee on State Security, Border Affairs, National Strategies, and Reforms.

Rangsiman said his House panel invited representatives from security agencies, including the Royal Thai Police, to testify on 9 January. He expressed disappointment upon learning from these agencies that the Pheu Thai-led government lacks clear operational plans to address foreign criminal gangs using Thailand as a transit hub.