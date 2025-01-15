Thanathorn says voters to decide timing of 10,000-baht handout

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, patriarch of the People’s Party, stated on Wednesday that it would be up to voters to determine whether the ruling Pheu Thai Party was taking advantage of other parties by distributing 10,000 baht to the elderly shortly before the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections nationwide.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced that the second phase of the 10,000-baht handout to stimulate the economy would commence on January 27.
The Election Commission has scheduled elections for members and presidents of PAOs across the country on Saturday, February 1.
“I would like people to think about it for themselves,” Thanathorn responded when asked if he believed the timing of the handout gave Pheu Thai an advantage in the PAO elections.
Thanathorn expressed greater concern over the Election Commission’s decision to hold the elections on a Saturday, a day when most businesses remain open, which could make it difficult for workers and employees to leave their workplaces to vote.
He added that the People’s Party had previously appealed to the Election Commission to move the voting date to a Sunday, but the request was denied.
Thanathorn urged business operators, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Federation of Thai Industries to encourage their members to allow employees to visit polling stations in the morning or afternoon on February 1.
The People’s Party has fielded candidates for the presidency of 17 PAOs nationwide, including in the southern provinces of Songkhla, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Surat Thani.
Thanathorn said he recently returned from the southern provinces, where he felt local residents were responding positively to his party’s candidates.
The People’s Party aims to win PAO presidential elections to demonstrate its ability to manage provinces effectively, improve living conditions, and enhance healthcare services for residents.