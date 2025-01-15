Thanathorn says voters to decide timing of 10,000-baht handout

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, patriarch of the People’s Party, stated on Wednesday that it would be up to voters to determine whether the ruling Pheu Thai Party was taking advantage of other parties by distributing 10,000 baht to the elderly shortly before the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections nationwide.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced that the second phase of the 10,000-baht handout to stimulate the economy would commence on January 27.

The Election Commission has scheduled elections for members and presidents of PAOs across the country on Saturday, February 1.