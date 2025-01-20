Paetongtarn sends Chinese New Year greetings

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra sent Chinese New Year greetings for Thai and Chinese people on Monday, hoping the Thai-Chinese cultural bond would strengthen further.

According to her video clip published by Chinese media outlet Xinhua, Paetongtarn noted that Lunar New Year is a special moment when family members come together to celebrate.

She emphasised that the festival also signifies the long-standing cultural bond between Thai and Chinese people, hoping this will strengthen further.

“On this occasion, I wish everyone good health, happiness and prosperity in the upcoming Lunar New Year,” she said.


This year, Chinese New Year falls on January 29, and will last on February 2. Thailand and China are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on July 1.

 

