Criminal Court to consider Thaksin\'s request to Malaysia

Thaksin is currently a defendant in a case involving a violation of the lese majeste law. The court confiscated his passport and mandated that he request permission for any travel abroad as a condition of his bail, which was set at 500,000 baht in June of last year.

Malaysia is chairing the ASEAN Summit this year, with Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim having appointed Thaksin as an informal adviser in December last year.