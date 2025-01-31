Criminal Court to consider Thaksin's request to Malaysia

The Criminal Court will review former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's request to travel abroad for a meeting in Malaysia at 10am on Friday.

This consideration was delayed from its original schedule on Wednesday due to a request from Thaksin's lawyer, who stated that he could not attend because he was engaged in an important mission in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

In lieu of his presence, the lawyer provided a witness for the defense and submitted three supporting documents for the court's consideration. 

Thaksin is currently a defendant in a case involving a violation of the lese majeste law. The court confiscated his passport and mandated that he request permission for any travel abroad as a condition of his bail, which was set at 500,000 baht in June of last year.

Malaysia is chairing the ASEAN Summit this year, with Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim having appointed Thaksin as an informal adviser in December last year.

