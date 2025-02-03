EC: Voter turnout for 47 PAO elections at 58.45%

The Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday that 58.45% of the 27.9 million eligible voters participated in the elections for presidents and members of 47 Provincial Administrative Organisations (PAOs) held on Saturday.

The EC conducted PAO elections in these 47 provinces after previously holding elections for 29 other PAOs, primarily because their presidents had resigned before completing their four-year terms.

For the PAO elections in the 47 provinces, 16,362,185 voters exercised their rights, with 14,272,694 ballots deemed valid, accounting for 87.23% of all ballots cast.