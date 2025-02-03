EC: Voter turnout for 47 PAO elections at 58.45%

The Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday that 58.45% of the 27.9 million eligible voters participated in the elections for presidents and members of 47 Provincial Administrative Organisations (PAOs) held on Saturday.
The EC conducted PAO elections in these 47 provinces after previously holding elections for 29 other PAOs, primarily because their presidents had resigned before completing their four-year terms.
For the PAO elections in the 47 provinces, 16,362,185 voters exercised their rights, with 14,272,694 ballots deemed valid, accounting for 87.23% of all ballots cast.
The EC reported that 931,290 ballots, or 5.69%, were invalid, while 1,158,201 ballots (7.08%) were marked as “no vote.”
When figures from the latest elections were combined with those from the 29 earlier PAO elections, the total number of eligible voters across the 76 PAOs was 47,124,842, of whom 26,418,754, or 56.06%, cast their votes.
In total, 23,131,324 ballots in the 76 PAO elections were valid (87.56%), while 1,488,086 ballots (5.63%) were invalid. The EC stated that 1,799,344 ballots (6.81%) were marked as “no vote.”
The five provinces with the highest voter turnout in the 47 PAO elections were:
The five provinces with the highest voter turnout in the 29 earlier PAO elections were:
The EC further stated that PAO member elections in four constituencies would need to be annulled, with new elections required for the following reasons:
No valid candidates due to disqualifications:
The top vote earners received fewer votes than the “no vote” count:
The EC must announce the re-elections within a week, and the new elections must take place within 45 days of the announcement date.