Thaksin returns to Thailand following two-day visit to Malaysia

After meeting with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday and Monday, Thaksin arrived at the court in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district at 8.30am.
His lawyer, Winyt Chatmontree, was at hand to help him. Today’s security was not as tight as the court’s consideration of the former PM’s request to travel abroad on Friday last week.
He entered the court and took about 10-15 minutes there, which included a signing for reporting his arrival and retrieving back his 5-million-baht bond.
Thaksin faces criminal charges for violating the lese majesté law arising from an interview with South Korean media in 2015.
The Criminal Court confiscated his passport and mandated that he request permission for any travel abroad as a condition of his bail, which was set at 500,000 baht in June last year.
Malaysia is chairing ASEAN this year, and Anwar appointed Thaksin as an informal adviser in December.