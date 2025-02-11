Paetongtarn urges review of alcohol laws to boost tourism

The authorities have been tasked with assessing the impact of the ban on alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm, as well as restrictions on Buddhist holidays, to determine their effects on tourism. The agencies will also examine zoning laws and online sales prohibitions, some of which date back to 1972 – long before the digital economy and the Covid-19 pandemic reshaped consumer behaviour.

Paetongtarn emphasised that the review must prioritise public safety and prevent minors from accessing alcohol.