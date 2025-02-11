Paetongtarn urges review of alcohol laws to boost tourism

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday instructed relevant agencies to review laws restricting alcohol sales, in a bid to boost tourism.
The PM’s directive follows complaints from business operators who say that existing regulations hinder economic growth and conflict with the government's tourism stimulus policies.
The authorities have been tasked with assessing the impact of the ban on alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm, as well as restrictions on Buddhist holidays, to determine their effects on tourism. The agencies will also examine zoning laws and online sales prohibitions, some of which date back to 1972 – long before the digital economy and the Covid-19 pandemic reshaped consumer behaviour.
Paetongtarn emphasised that the review must prioritise public safety and prevent minors from accessing alcohol.
“If we can increase business revenue and stimulate tourism, we must also ensure children are protected from alcohol consumption,” she said.
Paetongtarn noted that the ban on booze sales between 2pm and 5pm should be maintained, though she reckoned, the committee should study the feasibility of adjusting the ban on Buddhist holidays, as many foreigners are unaware of this issue.