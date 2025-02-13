Bhumjaithai MPs walk out before debate on charter amendment bill

All MPs of the coalition partner, Bhumjaithai Party, staged a walkout before the joint sitting of MPs and senators could consider two amendment bills seeking to establish a charter drafting assembly.

The walkout by the second-largest coalition partner of the Pheu Thai-led government took place after Bhumjaithai Secretary-General Chaichanok Chidchob informed Parliament that the debate would violate a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Joint Sitting to Deliberate Charter Amendment Bills

The joint parliamentary sitting was convened to discuss two similar bills proposed by People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu and Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chai-aroon. These bills aimed to amend Article 256 of the constitution to enable the formation of a Charter Drafting Assembly (CDA) to draft a new constitution.

After Chaichanok, an MP for Buri Ram, expressed his party’s concerns that the deliberation could be in breach of the Constitutional Court’s ruling, all Bhumjaithai MPs exited the meeting room.