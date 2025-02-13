Bhumjaithai MPs walk out before debate on charter amendment bill

All MPs of the coalition partner, Bhumjaithai Party, staged a walkout before the joint sitting of MPs and senators could consider two amendment bills seeking to establish a charter drafting assembly.
The walkout by the second-largest coalition partner of the Pheu Thai-led government took place after Bhumjaithai Secretary-General Chaichanok Chidchob informed Parliament that the debate would violate a ruling by the Constitutional Court.
The joint parliamentary sitting was convened to discuss two similar bills proposed by People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu and Pheu Thai MP Wisut Chai-aroon. These bills aimed to amend Article 256 of the constitution to enable the formation of a Charter Drafting Assembly (CDA) to draft a new constitution.
After Chaichanok, an MP for Buri Ram, expressed his party’s concerns that the deliberation could be in breach of the Constitutional Court’s ruling, all Bhumjaithai MPs exited the meeting room.
Following the walkout, Bhumjaithai MPs held a press conference to clarify their decision.
Boonthida Somchai, a Bhumjaithai party-list MP, refuted earlier reports suggesting that Bhumjaithai opposed charter amendments to enact a new constitution. She emphasised that her party supported constitutional reform but insisted that any changes should adhere to legal principles to avoid future complications.
She stated that amending Article 256 to establish a CDA would directly contravene the Constitutional Court’s ruling, which mandated that a public referendum must first be held to determine whether the public wants a new constitution.
Boonthida referenced the Constitutional Court’s decision from 11 March 2021, which stated that while Parliament has the authority to draft a new constitution, the process must begin with a public referendum. Furthermore, after the draft constitution is completed, another public vote must be held to determine public approval.
Following the Bhumjaithai Party’s walkout, Parliament President Wan Muhammad Noor Matha informed the assembly that Senator Premsak Piayura had submitted an urgent motion. The motion requested a parliamentary vote on whether to seek further clarification from the Constitutional Court regarding the Parliament’s authority to draft a new constitution under Article 210 (2).
In response, Wan Noor announced a 15-minute recess to allow MPs and senators time to review Premsak’s motion before proceeding with the session.