Meeting held to discuss security along Thai-Myanmar border

The House of Representatives’ Commission on National Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Country Reform, led by Rangsiman Rome, deputy leader of the People's Party and chairman of the commission, held a meeting to discuss security along the Thai-Myanmar border with the commander of the Rachamanu Task Force at the 4th Infantry Regiment Special Task Force in Tak province.
The meeting was hosted by Maj Gen Maitree Chupreecha, commander of the Naresuan Force, who outlined its operations covering 993 kilometres of border protection under the directives of the Royal Thai Army.
He acknowledged ongoing security threats stemming from cross-border conflicts and criminal activities, noting that the Rachamanu Special Task Force has been strictly adhering to operational protocols.
Rangsiman emphasised that the visit aimed to assess border issues while addressing the growing challenge of call-centre scam syndicates, which have caused significant financial damage domestically and internationally.
He highlighted their direct impact on Thailand’s tourism sector, stressing that the role of members of the National Security Commission role was to assess the situation, listen to frontline concerns, and push for long-term security solutions.
He warned that while immediate countermeasures were necessary, a lack of proactive strategies could allow criminal networks to adapt and evolve. He described these syndicates as among the largest organised-crime operations globally, emphasising the high cost of dismantling them.
“This fight is not easy. It is a battle against a vast criminal network, and collaboration is essential. Our commission is committed to assisting in any way possible, identifying gaps, and pushing for solutions,” Rangsiman said.
After a one-hour meeting, he outlined two key discussion points: immediate countermeasures and long-term strategies. While current security efforts were yielding results, policy and legal gaps remained, particularly regarding the smuggling of equipment exploited by scam syndicates. These included solar panels, Starlink satellite dishes, and fuel, which continued to enter Myanmar illegally.
For sustainable solutions, Rangsiman urged increased government support for border areas, particularly in budget allocation, manpower and technology. He encouraged relevant agencies to submit equipment requests to the House Committee, stressing the need for a comprehensive approach to border security.
He also raised concerns about foreign arrivals at Mae Sot Airport, where he observed a significant number of foreign nationals arriving on private flights. Military intelligence reports indicated ongoing foreign entries despite four layers of screening measures.
Given the limitations of military enforcement, he called on the government to reconsider its visa-free policy and proposed a zoning system requiring foreign visitors to declare their purpose of entry and undergo case-by-case approval.
Additionally, he addressed ongoing smuggling operations across the waterways, particularly after 6pm, where reports indicated the continued illicit transport of people and fuel. He called for stronger enforcement to curb these activities.
Rangsiman also urged concrete action against Saw Chit Thu, leader of the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), who controls Myawaddy and Shwe Kokko. He estimated that hundreds of thousands of people were involved in scam operations in Shwe Kokko and revealed intelligence indicating that major financial backers were relocating to Hpa-an to evade law enforcement.
He emphasised the need for expanded suppression efforts beyond bilateral talks with Myanmar, advocating multi-party cooperation to combat transnational crime.
Regarding Thai authorities’ claim that among 260 rescued foreign victims of human trafficking, only one was deceived while the rest came willingly, Rangsiman urged caution. He highlighted the two-stage screening process, noting that Thailand does not conduct the second stage, making verification difficult.
He pointed out language barriers and the lack of embassies for some victims, estimating that tens of thousands of personnel would be required for effective screening. He urged the government to improve its processes to identify key figures and dismantle trafficking networks.
On China’s list of 3,700 suspected call-centre scammers shared with Thai authorities, Rangsiman viewed it as a useful step but insufficient for a complete solution. He emphasised that if the issue could be solved this way, it would have been resolved already. While China’s intelligence is valuable, it alone cannot eliminate the problem.
He cited KK Park, fraud factories in Myawaddy, where global crime figure Wan Kok Koi operates. As an internationally wanted mafia boss, his capture remains a challenge. Similarly, in Shwe Kokko, Saw Chit Thu remains a key criminal leader. To eradicate these networks, Rangsiman called for broader investigations targeting multiple associated groups to ensure their complete dismantlement.