Meeting held to discuss security along Thai-Myanmar border

The House of Representatives’ Commission on National Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Country Reform, led by Rangsiman Rome, deputy leader of the People's Party and chairman of the commission, held a meeting to discuss security along the Thai-Myanmar border with the commander of the Rachamanu Task Force at the 4th Infantry Regiment Special Task Force in Tak province.

The meeting was hosted by Maj Gen Maitree Chupreecha, commander of the Naresuan Force, who outlined its operations covering 993 kilometres of border protection under the directives of the Royal Thai Army.

He acknowledged ongoing security threats stemming from cross-border conflicts and criminal activities, noting that the Rachamanu Special Task Force has been strictly adhering to operational protocols.

Rangsiman emphasised that the visit aimed to assess border issues while addressing the growing challenge of call-centre scam syndicates, which have caused significant financial damage domestically and internationally.