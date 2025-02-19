Pichai grilled by fellow Pheu Thai MPs over falling crop prices

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2025

Pheu Thai MPs have criticised Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan for prioritising foreign trips over tackling falling crop prices. Concerns about declining paddy and tapioca prices were raised, urging swift action to protect farmers and the party’s reputation.

Several Pheu Thai Party MPs on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s Commerce Minister, Pichai Naripthaphan, holding him responsible for the decline in commodity prices.

According to Pheu Thai sources, MPs criticised Pichai during the weekly party meeting, accusing him of prioritising foreign trips over addressing the falling crop prices, particularly paddy prices, within the country.

Pichai did not attend the meeting but sent his aides to participate on his behalf.

On Wednesday, Pichai announced several measures to stabilise paddy prices, including his planned trip to South Africa next month to negotiate a rice deal.

MPs Criticise Pichai’s Approach to Commodity Prices

Party sources revealed that several MPs complained Pichai was overly focused on foreign engagements and had not given sufficient attention to managing domestic commodity prices.

They alleged that Pichai relied too heavily on reports from ministry officials, who claimed crop prices had improved. However, the MPs argued that these figures contradicted actual market prices.

The MPs warned that if Pichai did not change his approach, farmers would suffer, and the party’s popularity would decline.

Party Calls for Urgent Action on Crop Prices

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pheu Thai spokesman Danuporn Punnakan said MPs from the lower northern and northeastern provinces were particularly concerned about falling crop prices, including tapioca and rice.

Danuporn added that the MPs had urged Pichai to address the issue urgently, and their concerns had been relayed to him via his aides.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said he was unaware of the details of the party meeting, as he was in Songkhla attending the mobile Cabinet meeting. However, he noted that the party’s core members might discuss the issue further at a later date.
 

