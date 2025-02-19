Pichai grilled by fellow Pheu Thai MPs over falling crop prices

Several Pheu Thai Party MPs on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s Commerce Minister, Pichai Naripthaphan, holding him responsible for the decline in commodity prices.

According to Pheu Thai sources, MPs criticised Pichai during the weekly party meeting, accusing him of prioritising foreign trips over addressing the falling crop prices, particularly paddy prices, within the country.

Pichai did not attend the meeting but sent his aides to participate on his behalf.

On Wednesday, Pichai announced several measures to stabilise paddy prices, including his planned trip to South Africa next month to negotiate a rice deal.