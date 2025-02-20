Thai PM welcomes her Laotian counterpart

Regarding cross-border haze, the leaders committed to establishing additional laboratories to monitor forest fires and expanding pilot firebreak projects along their shared border. Thailand proposed connecting Laos’ databases and early warning systems with GISTDA’s systems to improve problem-solving efficiency.

For flood management, the PM expressed satisfaction that Thai-supported telemetry systems are helping with water level warnings in Laos and offered to install additional systems, especially in Mekong tributaries, to enhance warning systems and water management.

Second, the focus on creating shared growth and prosperity, with a bilateral trade target of $11 billion by 2027. Paetongtarn thanked her Laotian counterpart for facilitating the transport of Thai agricultural products through Laos to China, including increasing train services for fruit exports and adding inspection channels at the Lao-Chinese border crossing.

On transportation and logistics, significant progress was reported on reinforcing the First Friendship Bridge and constructing the Fifth Friendship Bridge, which will open later this year.

Third, to develop a logistics strategy and support various projects, including a new railway bridge in Nong Khai province, connecting Thai-Lao railways with the Lao-China railway system, and linking Thailand's high-speed rail to the Lao-China network.

They also pledged to encourage Thai-Lao private sector joint ventures for regional transport and logistics management.

In addition, they vowed to strengthen special people-to-people relations, with Thailand offering more than 75 scholarships to mark the diplomatic anniversary and continuing support in healthcare, particularly for medical personnel development and snake antivenom serum, as well as agricultural projects through royal initiatives to improve the Laotian people's quality of life.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international cooperation, particularly within the Mekong sub-region and ASEAN frameworks.

In closing, Paetongtarn emphasised that Thailand and Laos share inseparable interests and close neighbourly relations and confirmed her commitment to working with Siphandone to ensure the well-being of Thai and Laotian people and to promote sustainable ties for the next 75 years.

Following the bilateral discussions, Prime Minister Shinawatra hosted a luncheon for the Laotian Prime Minister and his wife at the Santi Maitri Building.