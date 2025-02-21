People’s Party MP calls to fix biometric system to combat transnational crime

Rangsiman noted that Thai authorities would be able to hunt down a criminal who fled Thailand after he committed a crime in the country. However they would not be able to do so if such a criminal changed his name, passport and nationality, he explained.

He added that representatives from the Immigration Bureau had called the National Security Council to tackle this issue seven times, but nothing happened.

“This is a big failure of the police organisation to allow the entry and exit of foreigners who might be transnational criminals, but disguise themselves as tourists without recording their identities,” he said.