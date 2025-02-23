EC chairman reviewing DSI\'s urgent letter on Senate vote

After the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) issued a top-secret urgent letter dated February 3, 2568, to the Election Commission of Thailand (EC), requesting details regarding the complaints that DSI has undertaken, as well as the progress of each case.

The letter specifically referred to the investigation into the case of the 2024 Senate election, which revealed collusive behavior, organized operations, and monetary compensation, potentially constituting an " criminal association" offense. DSI is preparing to classify it as a special case and inquired whether the ECT would allow DSI to conduct the investigation or if the EC would handle all criminal allegations itself.