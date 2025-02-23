Thaksin emphasises dialogue for solving issues in southernmost provinces

“I still believe that all parties should talk to each other to find a solution to the problems because talking is the right way to do it,” he said.
Thaksin, as an adviser to the ASEAN chairman, was accompanied by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and arrived at Narathiwat Airport in Mueang district at around 10am on Sunday
His team received a warm welcome from public officials and supporters at the airport before taking vehicles to Wat Prachum Cholthara in Su-ngai Padi district to pay respect to the temple’s abbot and meet with local leaders as scheduled.
According to the Prachachat Party, Thaksin’s visit aims to hear public comments for improving the quality of life and bringing peace in three southernmost provinces in a sustainable manner, including Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
The obtained data will be processed to make guidelines for tackling issues at the local and ASEAN levels, especially through collaboration with Malaysia on the area development, the party said.
Earlier, three insurgent attacks took place in Yala and Narathiwat ahead of Thaksin’s visit.
Two incidents took place on Saturday, including an explosion near a convenience store in Yala’s Bannang Sata district that injured seven policemen and four civilians. One civilian was reported dead after the incident.
Meanwhile, an incident when insurgents threw firecrackers at Wat Cho Ai Rong intersection in Narathiwat’s Cho Ai Rong district resulted in no injuries.
The recent bombing took place in Narathiwat Airport at around 9am today, an hour before Thaksin’s arrival.
However, the incident caused slight damage to a silver truck, in which insurgents hid a small bomb on it, while nobody was injured.