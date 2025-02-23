Thaksin emphasises dialogue for solving issues in southernmost provinces

“I still believe that all parties should talk to each other to find a solution to the problems because talking is the right way to do it,” he said.

Thaksin, as an adviser to the ASEAN chairman, was accompanied by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and arrived at Narathiwat Airport in Mueang district at around 10am on Sunday

His team received a warm welcome from public officials and supporters at the airport before taking vehicles to Wat Prachum Cholthara in Su-ngai Padi district to pay respect to the temple’s abbot and meet with local leaders as scheduled.