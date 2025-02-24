Thailand’s 14th Prime Minister dies at 97

Thanin played an important role in Thai politics immediately following the Thammasat University massacre on October 6, 1976.

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great approved Thanin as interim Prime Minister on October 8, two days after the democratically elected Prime Minister Seni Pramoj was toppled by a military coup led by Admiral Sangad Chaloryu.

Thanin was ousted by Sangad on October 20, 1977, following claims that his government had divided the country and had virtually no public support, the economic situation had worsened, and the general people disagreed with such a long-term suspension of democracy.

However, Thanin was honoured as one of Thailand’s most honest Prime Ministers, as His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great immediately appointed Thanin to his Privy Council on December 15, 1977.