Paetongtarn appoints Kiatnakin Phatra to manage stocks in 12 firms

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2025

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has appointed Kiatnakin Phatra to manage her shares worth over 11 billion baht in 12 firms, as required to prevent conflicts of interest. Deputy PM Pirapan Salirathavibhaga has also transferred his shares to a trustee.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has appointed Kiatnakin Phatra Asset Management as the trustee to manage her shares worth over 11 billion baht in 12 companies, the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) announced on Monday.

The NACC stated that Paetongtarn signed a contract with Kiatnakin Phatra on 19 November 2024 and transferred her shares to the firm for management.

To prevent conflicts of interest, Cabinet members and their spouses are required to transfer their shares in private companies to a trustee while in office.

List of Shares Transferred by Paetongtarn

The NACC disclosed the 12 firms and the number of shares transferred by Paetongtarn as follows:

  • SC Asset Corporation Co Ltd: 1,026,149,870 shares
  • P.T. Corporation Co Ltd: 111,000,000 shares
  • Rende Development Co Ltd: 138,000,000 shares
  • SC Office Plaza Co Ltd: 41,400,000 shares
  • SC KS Tech Co Ltd: 54,900,000 shares
  • B.P. Property Co Ltd: 331,347 shares
  • OAI Consultant and Management Co Ltd: 18,300,000 shares
  • OAI Management Co Ltd: 81,000,000 shares
  • Innovation Capital Co Ltd: 21,812,500 shares
  • Thames Valley Khao Yai Hotel Co Ltd: 19,999,999 shares
  • B.B.D. Development Co Ltd: 120,000,000 shares

In January 2024, Paetongtarn submitted her assets declaration to the NACC, revealing that she holds 32 investments worth 11.007 billion baht.

Pirapan and Wife Also Transfer Shares to a Trustee

The NACC also announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga transferred his shares to his trustee, MFC Asset Management Plc, on 4 September 2024.

Pirapan’s transferred shares include:

  • VP Aerotech Co Ltd: 588,500 shares
  • P & S Holding Ltd: 46,500 shares
  • Rabhisobhaga Co Ltd: 22,000 shares
  • Sopa Collections Co Ltd: 1,000 shares

His wife also transferred her shares in six companies to the same trustee:

  • Chanut & Children Co Ltd: 1,625,670 shares
  • New Atlantic Co Ltd: 43,000 shares
  • Mana Capital Co Ltd: 6,000 shares
  • Iron Butterfly Co Ltd: 6,000 shares
  • Pad Da Ma Co Ltd: 2,500 shares
  • Sopa Collections Co Ltd: 1,000 shares
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy