Paetongtarn appoints Kiatnakin Phatra to manage stocks in 12 firms

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has appointed Kiatnakin Phatra Asset Management as the trustee to manage her shares worth over 11 billion baht in 12 companies, the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) announced on Monday.
The NACC stated that Paetongtarn signed a contract with Kiatnakin Phatra on 19 November 2024 and transferred her shares to the firm for management.
To prevent conflicts of interest, Cabinet members and their spouses are required to transfer their shares in private companies to a trustee while in office.
The NACC disclosed the 12 firms and the number of shares transferred by Paetongtarn as follows:
In January 2024, Paetongtarn submitted her assets declaration to the NACC, revealing that she holds 32 investments worth 11.007 billion baht.
The NACC also announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga transferred his shares to his trustee, MFC Asset Management Plc, on 4 September 2024.
Pirapan’s transferred shares include:
His wife also transferred her shares in six companies to the same trustee: