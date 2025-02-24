No high-profile Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai dinner meeting planned: Anutin

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also doubles as deputy PM, has rejected reports of a high-profile dinner meeting being planned with former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and his Bhumjaithai Party’s “principal” Newin Chidchob.
The dinner, reportedly set to be held on Monday evening at the Pullman King Power Hotel in Bangkok, was believed to be hosted by Thaksin in a bid to ease tensions between the coalition leader Pheu Thai and partner Bhumjaithai.
Thaksin is believed to be making moves to mend ties with Bhumjaithai ahead of a looming no-confidence debate and ensure his daughter Paetongtarn’s government remains stable until its tenure ends in 2027.
The opposition bench is expected to file a no-confidence motion by the end of February, with the debate anticipated in early March.
Anutin, however, dismissed these reports, saying that no such dinner was being planned and that he would be in Chiang Mai on Monday afternoon.
But there were reports that Newin was present at the Pullman King Power Rangnam Hotel. Several executive committee members and party members were also at the location before the party's leaders left the hotel in the afternoon.
Rising tensions
Relations between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai have been strained over several issues, such as:
Cannabis: Pheu Thai is seeking to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, which goes against Bhumjaithai, which championed its legalisation.
Taxes: Bhumjaithai ministers were visibly absent from a Cabinet meeting to discuss a draft top-up tax bill proposed by the Finance Ministry.
Khao Kradong: A land dispute in Buri Ram has intensified, with the Interior Ministry refusing to revoke possession documents. The controversy also extends to the Alpine Golf Course, which former deputy interior minister Chada Thaiseth had sought to review, potentially affecting the Shinawatra family.
Entertainment complex controversy: Bhumjaithai has been against the proposed entertainment complex amid speculation that Newin wants the complex developed in his political stronghold. Investor surveys, however, indicate that Bangkok is the preferred location.
PAO election feud: The race for Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) leadership saw Thaksin and Newin vying for local political control. Pheu Thai’s failure to secure a win in its stronghold of Si Sa Ket province sparked mockery from Bhumjaithai.
Call-centre scam crackdown: Disagreements rose over which party should lead efforts against call-centre fraud – a row that was only settled when the National Security Council (NSC) stepped in.
Referendum Act: The “blue” or Bhumjaithai-loyal Senate blocked a House-approved amendment favouring a single-tier referendum system, instead insisting on a two-tier approach. This stance has pushed the amendment back by six months.
Senate election: A fresh dispute erupted when the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) alleged collusion in the Senate election, framing the case as a national security concern. The move was met with resistance from pro-Bhumjaithai senators, asking if executive pressure had influenced the DSI’s decision.
Addressing these concerns, Anutin urged all parties to follow legal channels and act in line with the law to ensure a fair and just resolution.