No high-profile Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai dinner meeting planned: Anutin

Anutin, however, dismissed these reports, saying that no such dinner was being planned and that he would be in Chiang Mai on Monday afternoon.

But there were reports that Newin was present at the Pullman King Power Rangnam Hotel. Several executive committee members and party members were also at the location before the party's leaders left the hotel in the afternoon.

Rising tensions

Relations between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai have been strained over several issues, such as:

Cannabis: Pheu Thai is seeking to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, which goes against Bhumjaithai, which championed its legalisation.

Taxes: Bhumjaithai ministers were visibly absent from a Cabinet meeting to discuss a draft top-up tax bill proposed by the Finance Ministry.

Khao Kradong: A land dispute in Buri Ram has intensified, with the Interior Ministry refusing to revoke possession documents. The controversy also extends to the Alpine Golf Course, which former deputy interior minister Chada Thaiseth had sought to review, potentially affecting the Shinawatra family.

Entertainment complex controversy: Bhumjaithai has been against the proposed entertainment complex amid speculation that Newin wants the complex developed in his political stronghold. Investor surveys, however, indicate that Bangkok is the preferred location.

PAO election feud: The race for Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) leadership saw Thaksin and Newin vying for local political control. Pheu Thai’s failure to secure a win in its stronghold of Si Sa Ket province sparked mockery from Bhumjaithai.