Board of Special Case postpones vote on Senate Election Collusion Case

The meeting, which commenced at 1.30pm, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai. Also in attendance were Deputy Chair Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, along with nine ex officio members and seven expert committee members from various fields. Three members were absent, leaving 19 out of 22 members present.
The board was tasked with reviewing two key agenda items for approval as special cases. One of these involved allegations of dishonest or unfair conduct in the selection of Senate members, which could constitute violations under the 2018 Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators and the Criminal Code.
At the outset of the meeting, Phumtham emphasized that the issue was not politically driven. He stated that if there was clear evidence of misconduct, the matter would be processed as a special case. However, if the facts remained unclear, the board would proceed accordingly. He stressed the importance of integrity in handling the matter, acknowledging its potential impact on key national institutions.
By 4:20 PM, reports indicated that the board had engaged in intense debate over the request to investigate the 2024 Senate election process. Ultimately, the board decided to defer the vote, asserting that the EC should first be invited to provide additional information.
Later, Phumtham announced that the BSC would reconvene on March 6 to decide whether to classify the case as a special case. Prior to that, the EC will be invited on March 5 to present relevant information to assist in the decision-making process.
For the case to be classified as a special case, it requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote from the board.
The case, filed by a group of unsuccessful senatorial candidates, is widely speculated to be directed against the "blue" senators, a faction affiliated with the Bhumjaithai Party.