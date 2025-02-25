Board of Special Case postpones vote on Senate Election Collusion Case

The meeting, which commenced at 1.30pm, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai. Also in attendance were Deputy Chair Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, along with nine ex officio members and seven expert committee members from various fields. Three members were absent, leaving 19 out of 22 members present.

The board was tasked with reviewing two key agenda items for approval as special cases. One of these involved allegations of dishonest or unfair conduct in the selection of Senate members, which could constitute violations under the 2018 Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators and the Criminal Code.