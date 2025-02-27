PM vows to tackle call centre gangs and drugs until resolved

During the parliamentary fresh interpellation session on Thursday (February 27), the Prime Minister answered questions for the first time, with Akkradet Wongpithakroj, MP for Ratchaburi from the United Thai Nation Party, asking about the government's efforts to address call-centre gangs and cross-border online crimes.
The Prime Minister explained that the call centre issue, widespread in every province and affecting neighbouring countries, was a major concern. She cited numerous reports of people being deceived to the point of bankruptcy, with some even resorting to violence due to debt. Upon taking office, she immediately instructed relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), the Bank of Thailand, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and the police to tackle the issue comprehensively, including discussions with neighbouring countries for cooperation.
The government set up an online crime prevention and suppression centre to handle reports 24/7 and reduce damage, including shutting down 1.92 million mule accounts. Additionally, measures were introduced to improve bank account registration for high-risk individuals, and a draft law on technology crime prevention was put forward, aiming to give agencies more power to combat such crimes, including penalties for those selling people's private information.
On border security, the government worked with the military and local authorities to intensify efforts, arrest human trafficking networks, destroy illegal internet signal sources, and coordinate with foreign governments to address the issue through a trilateral system between Thailand, China, and Myanmar.
Regarding suspects arrested, the government ensured that they were processed according to law, with continuous surveillance and monitoring. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of cutting off resources and halting illegal operations as effective solutions, highlighting positive results with ongoing cooperation.
Akkradet also suggested measures to control "mule" SIM card registrations and financial restrictions on high-risk bank accounts. The Prime Minister responded that would direct the NBTC and DES to address the issue. She noted that reducing electricity and fuel use at criminal operation sites had led to a reduction in illegal activities.
"On February 28, I will visit Sa Kaeo province to follow up on the measures I’ve directed, such as reducing the height of internet transmission towers, cracking down on SIM boxes, halting Wi-Fi calling from neighbouring countries, and organizing telecommunication licenses. With integrated cooperation, the issue will definitely be resolved," Paetongtarn explained.
She acknowledged the presence of influential figures, including politicians, businessmen, and officials, involved in these activities. She vowed to take strict action against anyone, regardless of their position, if they caused harm to the Thai people.
"As Prime Minister, I must prioritize the welfare of the Thai people. We will not stop until the call centre issue and drug problems are resolved," she affirmed.
After the Prime Minister’s statement, the Parliament gave her a round of applause in appreciation.