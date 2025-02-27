PM vows to tackle call centre gangs and drugs until resolved

The government set up an online crime prevention and suppression centre to handle reports 24/7 and reduce damage, including shutting down 1.92 million mule accounts. Additionally, measures were introduced to improve bank account registration for high-risk individuals, and a draft law on technology crime prevention was put forward, aiming to give agencies more power to combat such crimes, including penalties for those selling people's private information.

On border security, the government worked with the military and local authorities to intensify efforts, arrest human trafficking networks, destroy illegal internet signal sources, and coordinate with foreign governments to address the issue through a trilateral system between Thailand, China, and Myanmar.

Regarding suspects arrested, the government ensured that they were processed according to law, with continuous surveillance and monitoring. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of cutting off resources and halting illegal operations as effective solutions, highlighting positive results with ongoing cooperation.

Akkradet also suggested measures to control "mule" SIM card registrations and financial restrictions on high-risk bank accounts. The Prime Minister responded that would direct the NBTC and DES to address the issue. She noted that reducing electricity and fuel use at criminal operation sites had led to a reduction in illegal activities.