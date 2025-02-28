5,000 call-centre scam victims to be sent back to China next week

Arrangements for the repatriation of 5,000 Chinese nationals, who were victims of scam call centres in Myanmar, are being made within the next month, with plans to send back around 1,000 individuals weekly from Thailand.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with embassy officials to arrange repatriation of 2,000 other victims of various nationalities.
The announcement came during a media briefing following the “Thailand-Myanmar-China Coordination Meeting on Combating Telecommunications Fraud” held in Bangkok on Friday.
Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa revealed that of the 7,000 scam victims currently awaiting repatriation, arrangements for 5,000 Chinese nationals had been finalised, with the process expected to commence next week, after Wednesday.
Regarding the other 2,000 victims, he said the ministry was coordinating with their respective embassies to verify their nationality, confirm their identities and organise their return.
"This process may take time, as some countries do not have embassies in Thailand," Maris noted.
He described the meeting's atmosphere as positive, with all parties agreeing on the necessity for cooperation in tackling transnational crime, particularly online scams and fraud.
Meanwhile, to help expedite the repatriation process, the ministry said that it was currently negotiating with international organisations, including the International Organisation for Migration, to secure support for this operation, including funding. They said that both Thailand and Myanmar have budget limitations that may impact the completion of this mission.
The trilateral meeting, chaired by Maris, was attended by Aung Kyaw Kyaw, deputy union minister of home affairs of Myanmar, and Liu Zhongyi, assistant minister of public security of China. Senior officials from Thailand's National Security Council, Royal Thai Police, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Finance were also present.
Participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to joint efforts in combating telecommunication fraud to protect citizens across the region.
“Today’s meeting marks another crucial step for the three countries to address transnational crime that harms our people and undermines our stability,” said Maris.
The three nations agreed to intensify cooperation under an extended coordination mechanism to strengthen law enforcement collaboration and information sharing, enhancing effectiveness in systematically tackling criminal syndicates.
"The parties also support Thailand in implementing decisive measures to combat call-centre scams, stating that cutting electricity, banning fuel exports, and disconnecting telecommunications were appropriate actions that will help suppress these scams," said Maris.
The meeting also addressed the voluntary repatriation of Chinese nationals from Myanmar through Thailand. The parties agreed that the repatriation process should be pre-scheduled and conducted in an orderly, organised manner to ensure efficiency and minimise disruption to residents in border areas.
Thailand has emphasised that transboundary crimes, especially telecom fraud and online scams, require concerted efforts across friendly countries in the region.
Over the past year, Thailand has proposed closer cooperation with China, Myanmar, and neighbouring countries during various high-level talks, including the 9th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting and other regional consultations.
This trilateral meeting reflects ongoing joint efforts to establish a clear and practical framework for cooperation based on strong bilateral ties and shared interests, with the common goal of protecting citizens and maintaining regional security.