5,000 call-centre scam victims to be sent back to China next week

Arrangements for the repatriation of 5,000 Chinese nationals, who were victims of scam call centres in Myanmar, are being made within the next month, with plans to send back around 1,000 individuals weekly from Thailand.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with embassy officials to arrange repatriation of 2,000 other victims of various nationalities.

The announcement came during a media briefing following the “Thailand-Myanmar-China Coordination Meeting on Combating Telecommunications Fraud” held in Bangkok on Friday.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa revealed that of the 7,000 scam victims currently awaiting repatriation, arrangements for 5,000 Chinese nationals had been finalised, with the process expected to commence next week, after Wednesday.

Regarding the other 2,000 victims, he said the ministry was coordinating with their respective embassies to verify their nationality, confirm their identities and organise their return.

"This process may take time, as some countries do not have embassies in Thailand," Maris noted.

He described the meeting's atmosphere as positive, with all parties agreeing on the necessity for cooperation in tackling transnational crime, particularly online scams and fraud.

