PM boasts Pheu Thai govt attracted highest foreign investments in decade

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday claimed that her government, along with the previous Pheu Thai-led administration, had attracted the highest level of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the past decade.

In her pre-recorded weekly TV programme, Paetongtarn attributed Thailand’s lowest economic performance among ASEAN nations to the lack of foreign investment over the past ten years.

Without stating it explicitly, she appeared to blame the 2014 coup for the decline in foreign investment, which led to Thailand recording the lowest GDP growth in ASEAN.