PM boasts Pheu Thai govt attracted highest foreign investments in decade

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday claimed that her government, along with the previous Pheu Thai-led administration, had attracted the highest level of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the past decade.
In her pre-recorded weekly TV programme, Paetongtarn attributed Thailand’s lowest economic performance among ASEAN nations to the lack of foreign investment over the past ten years.
Without stating it explicitly, she appeared to blame the 2014 coup for the decline in foreign investment, which led to Thailand recording the lowest GDP growth in ASEAN.
The Pheu Thai government under then-Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was overthrown in a military coup led by then Army Chief Gen Prayuth Chan-o-cha in May 2014.
Prayuth remained prime minister in both the interim government and the subsequent post-coup elected government for ten years until Pheu Thai formed a coalition government in late 2023. Paetongtarn succeeded Srettha Thavisin as Pheu Thai’s prime minister in August last year.
Paetongtarn noted that during this decade, Thailand struggled to attract foreign investment, but the situation began to improve after Pheu Thai returned to power.
She stated that in 2024, foreign investments receiving Board of Investment (BOI) privileges were valued at 1.13 trillion baht, marking the highest level in ten years.
She also highlighted that GDP growth in Q4 of 2024 stood at 3.2%, bringing the full-year GDP growth to 2.5%, compared to 2% in 2023.
Paetongtarn emphasised that her government would collaborate with the private sector to further boost GDP growth, ensuring increased income and spending power for the grassroots population.
“Don’t be discouraged by the low growth. It’s just the beginning of the year,” she reassured.
Paetongtarn also pledged to stay in office for a full four-year term, aiming to attract more investment and drive economic growth for the benefit of the Thai people.
Additionally, she acknowledged the challenge of increasing revenue in the agricultural sector, with the goal of improving income for approximately 10 million farmers across the country.