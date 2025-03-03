Corrections Dept says one of three Uyghur letters clearly fake

The second letter, Kannavee claimed, was written by a relative of 43 detained Uyghurs and sent to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on 15 November, urging her to relocate all detained Uyghurs to Turkey to be reunited with their families. He said the letter reminded Paetongtarn that she had recently reunited with her own father after years of exile.

The third letter, according to Kannavee, was written by a Uyghur detainee at the Suan Plu detention facility of the Immigration Bureau, issuing an "SOS" plea to the international community. The detainee allegedly declared a hunger strike from 10 to 28 January.

In its statement on Monday, the Corrections Department reported that Klong Prem Prison had verified Kannavee’s claims with the Uyghur detainee allegedly behind the first letter, who denied writing it.

The department stated that the detainee confirmed the handwriting did not match his own and that he had not sent any letters since November. Additionally, the prison’s official stamp on the letter did not belong to Klong Prem Prison, and the facility has never stamped any sign on inmates’ letters.

The department also noted that no relative or lawyer had visited the Uyghur detainee at Klong Prem Prison.

