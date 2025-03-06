DSI board rejects senatorial election collusion case

The Board of Special Case failed to secure the required votes on Thursday to have the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) take up the case of alleged collusion among certain winners of the senatorial election as a special case.
The board voted 11 to 4 in favour of accepting the case, while three members abstained. Three other members, who are representatives of the Royal Thai Police, were absent from the meeting.
A case requires at least two-thirds of votes or 15 votes from the 22-member Board of Special Case for the DSI to proceed with an investigation.
The board convened its meeting at 9:20 am and cast the vote at 11:30 am.
A group of unsuccessful candidates from last year’s senatorial election had submitted a request for an investigation into alleged collusion among several election winners. They alleged that the Election Commission (EC) had been slow in addressing election fraud complaints.
On Thursday morning, around 60 unsuccessful candidates, who are on a waiting list should winners be disqualified by the EC, gathered at the DSI to urge the board to accept the case as a special investigation.
The candidates alleged that many election winners, particularly the so-called “blue-coloured” senators—believed to be affiliated with the Bhumjaithai Party—colluded with other failed candidates during rounds of peer voting to secure their election.
The alleged collusion within the Senate, which is perceived as being dominated by figures under Bhumjaithai’s influence, has reportedly contributed to tensions between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai, the second-largest coalition partner.
Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who chairs the Board of Special Case, and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, who oversees the DSI, are both from Pheu Thai. This has led to allegations from Bhumjaithai that Pheu Thai may be using the case to undermine them.
The board’s failure to accept the case followed reports that Newin Chidchob, the patriarch of Bhumjaithai, had met with Thaksin Shinawatra, the patriarch of Pheu Thai, on Sunday to resolve differences.
Last week, the Senate also threatened to impeach Tawee and the DSI director-general on malfeasance charges if the DSI accepted the case. The Senate argued that the investigation into election fraud falls under the jurisdiction of the EC, not the DSI.
Thursday’s meeting marked the second time the Board of Special Case discussed the matter. The board had initially convened on 25 February but postponed its decision until Thursday.
Speaking to reporters before chairing the meeting, Phumtham explained that the February 25 meeting had identified issues requiring further clarification. As a result, the board referred the case back to a subcommittee for further review.