DSI board rejects senatorial election collusion case

The candidates alleged that many election winners, particularly the so-called “blue-coloured” senators—believed to be affiliated with the Bhumjaithai Party—colluded with other failed candidates during rounds of peer voting to secure their election.

Political Tensions Between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai

The alleged collusion within the Senate, which is perceived as being dominated by figures under Bhumjaithai’s influence, has reportedly contributed to tensions between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai, the second-largest coalition partner.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who chairs the Board of Special Case, and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, who oversees the DSI, are both from Pheu Thai. This has led to allegations from Bhumjaithai that Pheu Thai may be using the case to undermine them.

Political Backroom Talks and Senate Threats

The board’s failure to accept the case followed reports that Newin Chidchob, the patriarch of Bhumjaithai, had met with Thaksin Shinawatra, the patriarch of Pheu Thai, on Sunday to resolve differences.

Last week, the Senate also threatened to impeach Tawee and the DSI director-general on malfeasance charges if the DSI accepted the case. The Senate argued that the investigation into election fraud falls under the jurisdiction of the EC, not the DSI.

Second Meeting on the Issue

Thursday’s meeting marked the second time the Board of Special Case discussed the matter. The board had initially convened on 25 February but postponed its decision until Thursday.

Speaking to reporters before chairing the meeting, Phumtham explained that the February 25 meeting had identified issues requiring further clarification. As a result, the board referred the case back to a subcommittee for further review.

