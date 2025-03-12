People’s Party vows transparency in MP vaping investigation

The opposition People’s Party has promised to investigate an incident involving one of its MPs who was allegedly photographed smoking an e-cigarette inside the Parliament building.

The photo, which went viral earlier this week, has sparked public criticism, as e-cigarettes remain illegal in Thailand and the government has prioritised cracking down on them due to concerns over their impact on minors.

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Wednesday promised a full internal investigation, assuring that the process will be transparent and impartial.

“The party has consistently discussed and emphasised the [e-cigarette] issue with members,” he said. “I believe what the public expects is a representative who upholds proper conduct.”