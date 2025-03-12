People’s Party vows transparency in MP vaping investigation

The opposition People’s Party has promised to investigate an incident involving one of its MPs who was allegedly photographed smoking an e-cigarette inside the Parliament building.
The photo, which went viral earlier this week, has sparked public criticism, as e-cigarettes remain illegal in Thailand and the government has prioritised cracking down on them due to concerns over their impact on minors.
People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Wednesday promised a full internal investigation, assuring that the process will be transparent and impartial.
“The party has consistently discussed and emphasised the [e-cigarette] issue with members,” he said. “I believe what the public expects is a representative who upholds proper conduct.”
Pakornwut Udompipatskul, the party’s deputy leader, said the issue will be discussed by the House committee on MP’s ethics, adding that MPs from other parties had also been seen engaging in similar behaviour.
Pakornwut added that he had not yet spoken directly to the MP in question but stressed that the party will strictly follow its disciplinary procedures. He dismissed speculation that the incident will trigger a “witch hunt” in Parliament, adding that parties should not use this “trivial incident” for political attacks. He added that it was the committee’s responsibility to determine appropriate action.
He also said that the House’s ad hoc committee on e-cigarette regulations will submit its report to Parliament on Thursday. The report will include discussions on the possibility of legalising e-cigarettes under regulated conditions, much like Thailand’s approach to medical marijuana, he said.