Phumtham visits Uyghurs on March 18 to showcase resolution

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, revealed on Sunday (March 16, 2025) that from March 18-20, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and a delegation of 25 people will visit Uyghur communities in Xinjiang, China.
The purpose of this trip is to clarify concerns raised by various nations and to explain Thailand's approach to resolving the issue, which the Thai government has handled openly and through significant agreements with both governments. The aim is to improve the quality of life and ensure rights and freedoms for the people in the modern world.
"The Thai government places great importance on this matter, having spent several months reviewing the details before sending Uyghur Chinese back to their homeland. This ensures their return is safe and in line with human rights," Jirayu stated.
This trip marks the first step, with the Thai government planning future visits to ensure continued confidence in resolving international issues with various nations.
The delegation will depart from Don Mueang Airport and fly to Kashi, Xinjiang Province, with a flight time of approximately 7 hours. They are expected to arrive in Kashi on Wednesday, March 19, at around 7am local time, which is 1 hour ahead of Thailand's time zone.
The delegation's schedule includes visiting the Uyghur community in Kashi, Xinjiang, and having lunch with local leaders in the morning and afternoon.
On Thursday, March 20, 2025, the delegation will travel to the more remote areas of Xinjiang Province to visit the Law Enforcement and Case Management Centre of the Public Security Bureau in Kashi, Xinjiang.
Afterward, the delegation will visit the Id Kah Mosque, engage in discussions with religious leaders, and have dinner with local religious representatives.
Thailand's February deportation of the Uyghurs, held in detention for a decade on charges of illegal entry, came despite warnings from United Nations human rights experts that they were at risk of torture, ill-treatment, and "irreparable harm" if returned. This led to condemnation from the European Parliament and a visa ban on Thai officials from traveling to the United States.