Phumtham visits Uyghurs on March 18 to showcase resolution

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, revealed on Sunday (March 16, 2025) that from March 18-20, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and a delegation of 25 people will visit Uyghur communities in Xinjiang, China.

The purpose of this trip is to clarify concerns raised by various nations and to explain Thailand's approach to resolving the issue, which the Thai government has handled openly and through significant agreements with both governments. The aim is to improve the quality of life and ensure rights and freedoms for the people in the modern world.