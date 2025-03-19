Censure debate timeline set as opposition warns against disruptions

The opposition is urging the government to stop making unnecessary objections and ensure that the no-confidence debate runs smoothly now that all sides have agreed upon the time allocated for the proceedings.

After a meeting between government and opposition whips on Wednesday, People’s Party MP and opposition whip Pakornwut Udompipatskul said the opposition has been granted 28 hours for the debate.

The government, meanwhile, has been allocated seven hours to present its defence, while the House speaker has two hours to manage the proceedings.

The debate is scheduled to kick off on Monday and continue through Tuesday, running daily from 8am to around midnight. The no-confidence vote is expected to take place on Wednesday (March 26).

