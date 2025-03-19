Censure debate timeline set as opposition warns against disruptions

The opposition is urging the government to stop making unnecessary objections and ensure that the no-confidence debate runs smoothly now that all sides have agreed upon the time allocated for the proceedings.
After a meeting between government and opposition whips on Wednesday, People’s Party MP and opposition whip Pakornwut Udompipatskul said the opposition has been granted 28 hours for the debate.
The government, meanwhile, has been allocated seven hours to present its defence, while the House speaker has two hours to manage the proceedings.
The debate is scheduled to kick off on Monday and continue through Tuesday, running daily from 8am to around midnight. The no-confidence vote is expected to take place on Wednesday (March 26).
However, if the opposition has remaining time after Tuesday’s session concludes, the debate may extend into Wednesday, with the vote potentially postponed to Thursday, he said.
“This arrangement aims to prevent unneccesary interruptions and ensure a seamless debate process,” Pakornwut said.
Similarly, People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome noted that avoiding frivolous objections would help maintain the planned schedule.
“The timeframe is clear and all parties must adhere to it. Otherwise, the debate will need to be extended unnecessarily,” Rangsiman said.
Deputy Transport Minister Monphon Charoensri, who hails from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, advised the opposition to refrain from mentioning individuals outside Parliament if not necessary. She said the debate should maintain focus and fluidity.
In the no-confidence debate, the main opposition party is accusing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of being just a figurehead and allowing her family members to exert undue influence over the government. In response to procedural concerns, the opposition has agreed to omit direct references to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra during the debate.