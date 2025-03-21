Paetongtarn meets Army to tackle border issues, drugs, scams

The Royal Thai Army hosted a lunch at Milin restaurant in Dusit district, featuring dishes such as deep-fried beef, winged bean spicy salad, stuffed squid soup, salt-fried shrimp, son-in-law eggs and boiled mackerel with fish sauce.

At 2pm, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will preside over the second meeting of the steering committee on preventing and suppressing security threats in border areas at the Royal Thai Army headquarters.