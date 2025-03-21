Paetongtarn meets Army to tackle border issues, drugs, scams

This marked the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the Army ahead of her visit to Nakhon Sawan to inspect the narcotics crackdown at the Phayuha Khiri district vehicle checkpoint.
The Royal Thai Army hosted a lunch at Milin restaurant in Dusit district, featuring dishes such as deep-fried beef, winged bean spicy salad, stuffed squid soup, salt-fried shrimp, son-in-law eggs and boiled mackerel with fish sauce.
At 2pm, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will preside over the second meeting of the steering committee on preventing and suppressing security threats in border areas at the Royal Thai Army headquarters.
The committee aims to combat narcotics comprehensively, focusing on eliminating production and distribution sources through cooperation with neighbouring countries, intercepting drug smuggling and dismantling trafficking routes.
Additionally, the committee will work to enhance efforts in preventing call centre scams and addressing transnational crimes that threaten border security and public safety.