Paetongtarn meets Army to tackle border issues, drugs, scams

FRIDAY, MARCH 21, 2025

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with the Royal Thai Army at its headquarters in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon on Friday to discuss border issues, narcotics and call centre gangs.

This marked the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the Army ahead of her visit to Nakhon Sawan to inspect the narcotics crackdown at the Phayuha Khiri district vehicle checkpoint.

 

Paetongtarn meets Army to tackle border issues, drugs, scams

The Royal Thai Army hosted a lunch at Milin restaurant in Dusit district, featuring dishes such as deep-fried beef, winged bean spicy salad, stuffed squid soup, salt-fried shrimp, son-in-law eggs and boiled mackerel with fish sauce.

Paetongtarn meets Army to tackle border issues, drugs, scams

At 2pm, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will preside over the second meeting of the steering committee on preventing and suppressing security threats in border areas at the Royal Thai Army headquarters.

 

Paetongtarn meets Army to tackle border issues, drugs, scams

The committee aims to combat narcotics comprehensively, focusing on eliminating production and distribution sources through cooperation with neighbouring countries, intercepting drug smuggling and dismantling trafficking routes.

Paetongtarn meets Army to tackle border issues, drugs, scams

Additionally, the committee will work to enhance efforts in preventing call centre scams and addressing transnational crimes that threaten border security and public safety.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy