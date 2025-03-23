Spokesman upbeat PM can respond to opposition in censure debate

The government spokesman expressed confidence on Sunday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra would be able to address and clarify the opposition’s concerns during the censure debate on Monday.
Jirayu Houngsub, government spokesman and advisor to the prime minister, stated that Paetongtarn is a young-generation leader with a vision that resonates with both older and younger generations.
“I’m confident that PM Paetongtarn will be able to answer every question raised by the opposition during the no-confidence debate,” Jirayu said.
The censure debate is scheduled to start at 8 am on Monday, continuing until 5 am on Tuesday. The House will then take a break before resuming the debate at 8 am on Tuesday, with discussions expected to continue into Wednesday morning.
“She is a capable new-generation leader. This is evident in her ability to issue directives to tackle long-standing issues in Thai society,” Jirayu added.
He further stated that, as leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Paetongtarn has consistently delivered her vision during party rallies. As prime minister, she has received recognition and praise both domestically and internationally.
Jirayu also expressed hope that the People’s Party (PP), which has many young opposition MPs, would meet public expectations by using the censure debate as an opportunity to provide constructive advice on governance and administration.
He urged the PP to avoid using rhetoric reminiscent of old-style politicians, refraining from satirical attacks on Paetongtarn’s father or engaging in unnecessarily lengthy, unproductive debates.
Instead, he encouraged new-generation opposition MPs to focus on offering practical solutions to national challenges.