Spokesman upbeat PM can respond to opposition in censure debate

The government spokesman expressed confidence on Sunday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra would be able to address and clarify the opposition’s concerns during the censure debate on Monday.

Jirayu Houngsub, government spokesman and advisor to the prime minister, stated that Paetongtarn is a young-generation leader with a vision that resonates with both older and younger generations.

“I’m confident that PM Paetongtarn will be able to answer every question raised by the opposition during the no-confidence debate,” Jirayu said.