PM Paetongtarn unfazed by censure debate, ready to respond

She told the press she had slept well before the first day of the debate and reaffirmed her confidence.
When asked if Thaksin had trained her for the debate, she said her father had visited her home, where they discussed key issues, including the economy.
"My father called to encourage me and said that if I needed anything, I could call him, as he was on standby today," she said, adding that this was normal.
Regarding her preparation for the debate, she confirmed that the government’s actions align with its policies. She emphasised that data and figures had been compiled to provide the opposition with complete information.
She also assured that she would address the opposition’s questions regarding the Shinawatra family.
When asked if the government was concerned about a possible National Anti-Corruption Commission investigation, she said she would wait and see, reaffirming her readiness to respond accordingly.