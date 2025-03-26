Defence minister insists military reform underway

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has insisted that the government is working on military reform as promised after the opposition questioned its efforts.

Speaking on the second day of the no-confidence debate on Tuesday, Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said he has been in regular discussions with military chiefs to ensure the Thai military keeps pace with global developments.

He was responding to allegations from the opposition People’s Party, which accused the government of prioritising its own interests over military reform.

He said strategies have been set regarding weapons and equipment for each branch of the armed forces, technological advancements, and adjustments to army personnel policies.

He also confirmed that the abolition of military conscription is underway but stressed the need to ensure Thailand remains prepared for potential conflicts.

“This is based on reality—it cannot be done in a day. Rome was not built in a day. At the very least, there is an understanding that change must happen. This is reform for the sake of progress,” he said.

Phumtham also pledged to investigate opposition claims that the army is engaged in Information Operations (IO), assuring that the government has no intention of supporting such practices.

Military reform was a key pledge of the ruling Pheu Thai Party during the 2023 election campaign, which resulted in the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, the predecessor of the People’s Party, securing victory, while Pheu Thai placed second.