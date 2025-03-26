Opposition leader vows to pursue probes against PM after debate

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Wednesday vowed to "rub salt" into the wounds of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by pursuing investigations into alleged irregularities revealed during the two-day censure debate.
Natthaphong, leader of the People’s Party, stated that although Paetongtarn survived the no-confidence vote with an overwhelming 319 votes in her favour, the debate successfully exposed critical issues.
He said the People’s Party could adopt several strategies to intensify scrutiny of Paetongtarn following the censure showdown.
“We are considering legal technicalities, and I believe there are several channels for us to continue our investigations,” Natthaphong said.
“We may have House committees conduct inquiries. Actions will definitely follow.”
One of the key allegations against Paetongtarn is that she evaded gift tax worth approximately 218 million baht on 4.4 billion baht worth of shares she received in nine companies by falsifying purchase records.
Natthaphong stated that, although the opposition has not yet filed a complaint with the Revenue Department, the censure debate has likely prompted the Shinawatra family to ensure tax compliance to avoid future investigations.
“There are several approaches we can take. We’re studying them,” the opposition leader added.
“We didn’t waste our censure debate opportunity. We will definitely continue our investigations. I would like to warn the government to be fully prepared. We have information, and the prime minister has yet to answer several questions.”
Natthaphong also thanked the co-opposition party, the Palang Pracharath Party, for their strong performance during the censure debate.
Responding to Paetongtarn’s claim that the debate was based on outdated information, Natthaphong admitted that some issues dated back several years but questioned why the prime minister had not addressed them since taking office.
For example, he highlighted Paetongtarn’s failure to tackle high electricity rates, environmental concerns related to a gold mine, and questionable expressway concession deals.
Natthaphong expressed hope that People’s Party MPs would not face defamation lawsuits for mentioning external individuals during the debate, as they were simply fulfilling their duties as opposition members.
Following the vote, opposition MPs approached Paetongtarn to congratulate her on surviving the no-confidence motion.
In a rare display of political goodwill, opposition MPs posed for photos with Paetongtarn and her Cabinet members, a scene not commonly witnessed in past debates.
Natthaphong and People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun even walked up to the Cabinet platform to take photos with Paetongtarn.
Later, Natthaphong stated that he had intended to remind the prime minister that she had left several questions unanswered. He said Paetongtarn did not respond but simply smiled for the cameras.