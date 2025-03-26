Opposition leader vows to pursue probes against PM after debate

Government Warned of Continued Scrutiny

“There are several approaches we can take. We’re studying them,” the opposition leader added.

“We didn’t waste our censure debate opportunity. We will definitely continue our investigations. I would like to warn the government to be fully prepared. We have information, and the prime minister has yet to answer several questions.”

Natthaphong also thanked the co-opposition party, the Palang Pracharath Party, for their strong performance during the censure debate.

Debate Criticism and Policy Concerns

Responding to Paetongtarn’s claim that the debate was based on outdated information, Natthaphong admitted that some issues dated back several years but questioned why the prime minister had not addressed them since taking office.

For example, he highlighted Paetongtarn’s failure to tackle high electricity rates, environmental concerns related to a gold mine, and questionable expressway concession deals.

Concerns Over Defamation Lawsuits

Natthaphong expressed hope that People’s Party MPs would not face defamation lawsuits for mentioning external individuals during the debate, as they were simply fulfilling their duties as opposition members.

Opposition and Government Exchange Courtesies

Following the vote, opposition MPs approached Paetongtarn to congratulate her on surviving the no-confidence motion.

In a rare display of political goodwill, opposition MPs posed for photos with Paetongtarn and her Cabinet members, a scene not commonly witnessed in past debates.

Natthaphong and People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun even walked up to the Cabinet platform to take photos with Paetongtarn.

Later, Natthaphong stated that he had intended to remind the prime minister that she had left several questions unanswered. He said Paetongtarn did not respond but simply smiled for the cameras.

