Top court red-cards Bhumjaithai MP over vote-buying allegations

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office Holders on Wednesday upheld the Election Commission (EC)’s decision to issue a red card to Mukdawan Leungsinil, an MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Constituency 8, effectively revoking her election rights and imposing a political ban.
The court also ordered Mukdawan, who hails from Bhumjaithai Party, to pay 8 million baht to cover the costs of a by-election in the southern province.
The Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial election committee found grounds to disqualify Mukdawan, 63, in January on suspicion of paying 500 baht per person to supporters to vote for her during the May 14, 2023 general election. She allegedly spent 25,000 baht in the “vote-buying” effort.
Mukdawan secured 23,393 votes, surpassing Democrat candidate Punsiri Boonyakiat and contributed one MP seat to the Bhumjaithai Party, which won 71 seats nationwide in the general election.
Following the EC ruling, Mukdawan was ordered to cease all parliamentary duties pending the Supreme Court’s verdict. Typically, individuals who receive a red card are banned from politics for 10 years.
Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Constituency 8 covers Chang Klang, Phipun, Chawang and Na Bon districts.