Top court red-cards Bhumjaithai MP over vote-buying allegations

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office Holders on Wednesday upheld the Election Commission (EC)’s decision to issue a red card to Mukdawan Leungsinil, an MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Constituency 8, effectively revoking her election rights and imposing a political ban.

The court also ordered Mukdawan, who hails from Bhumjaithai Party, to pay 8 million baht to cover the costs of a by-election in the southern province.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial election committee found grounds to disqualify Mukdawan, 63, in January on suspicion of paying 500 baht per person to supporters to vote for her during the May 14, 2023 general election. She allegedly spent 25,000 baht in the “vote-buying” effort.