Constitutional Court to probe Phumtham, Tawee over Senate election dispute

Appeal Submitted by Senate Speaker

The appeal requesting the court’s probe was submitted by Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja and signed by Senator Chattawat Saengphet along with 91 other senators.

Chattawat accused Phumtham and Tawee of abusing their authority to persecute elected senators by ordering the DSI to investigate them, despite the fact that such powers should belong exclusively to the Election Commission (EC) to examine election-related matters.

Allegations of Interference

The two ministers were accused of interfering with and influencing the EC’s work, using the DSI as a tool to disrupt the process of verifying the senatorial election.