Paetongtarn calls urgent meeting over delayed disaster alert SMS

The agencies involved include the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
Government House reported that the meeting will take place at 2pm today.
Previously, the Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the DDPM and NBTC in managing the public alert system, particularly regarding delays in sending SMS warnings after the recent earthquake.
As a result, this emergency meeting has been convened to instruct the relevant agencies to implement strict corrective measures and report on progress. The discussion will also cover future improvements to ensure more efficient and timely disaster warnings.
“This meeting aims to enhance the disaster warning system, including earthquake alerts, to improve efficiency and speed following the recent shortcomings in SMS notifications,” Government House stated.