Narumon opposed to trading farmers’ interests for US tax deal

Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Tuesday that she is personally opposed to sacrificing the interests of Thai farmers in exchange for any deal to reduce US trade barriers.

Narumon stated that, as agriculture minister, she would ensure farmers’ concerns are conveyed to the Thai negotiation team before its upcoming talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

“The Agriculture Ministry must protect the interests of farmers and provide input to the negotiation panel, as we are not the negotiators,” Narumon said.