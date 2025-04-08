Narumon opposed to trading farmers’ interests for US tax deal

Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Tuesday that she is personally opposed to sacrificing the interests of Thai farmers in exchange for any deal to reduce US trade barriers.
Narumon stated that, as agriculture minister, she would ensure farmers’ concerns are conveyed to the Thai negotiation team before its upcoming talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump.
“The Agriculture Ministry must protect the interests of farmers and provide input to the negotiation panel, as we are not the negotiators,” Narumon said.
“We will have to provide accurate information and facts on how farmers would be affected.”
There is speculation that the Thai negotiation panel may be asked to permit the import of US pork and other agricultural products in return for reduced tariffs from the United States.
The Pig Raisers Association has voiced strong opposition to the potential approval of US pork imports, fearing significant harm to local producers and consumers.
Narumon stressed that the negotiation panel should take these concerns seriously.
“The panel must protect the interests of Thais. Farmers are Thai, whereas many industrial factory owners are not,” she said.