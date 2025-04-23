Paetongtarn meets Hun Sen to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday, as the two nations commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Paetongtarn arrived in Cambodia on Wednesday morning and held talks with several high-ranking Cambodian officials, including Prime Minister Hun Manet, before meeting with Hun Sen, who is known to be a close ally of her father, former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

According to Thai government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab, Paetongtarn expressed appreciation for the warm reception and emphasised that the visit was a valuable opportunity to exchange views on various issues, underscoring the longstanding friendship between the two countries.