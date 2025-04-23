Paetongtarn meets Hun Sen to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday, as the two nations commemorate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.
Paetongtarn arrived in Cambodia on Wednesday morning and held talks with several high-ranking Cambodian officials, including Prime Minister Hun Manet, before meeting with Hun Sen, who is known to be a close ally of her father, former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
According to Thai government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab, Paetongtarn expressed appreciation for the warm reception and emphasised that the visit was a valuable opportunity to exchange views on various issues, underscoring the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
This marks Paetongtarn’s second visit to Cambodia since Hun Manet assumed office in August 2023.
Jirayu noted that Hun Sen is “determined” to strengthen bilateral ties to foster peace and prosperity through economic and trade cooperation, especially in response to ongoing global economic uncertainties.
The former Cambodian prime minister also conveyed his willingness to support Thailand in enhancing regional collaboration, he said.
During the visit, Thailand and Cambodia signed seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). These covered cooperation on the Cambodia Friendship Bridge (Ban Nong Ian – Stung Bot), environmental initiatives, labour skill development, labour employment, infrastructure development, the construction of a new border bridge at Ban Pak Kard, and the launch of the official logo marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.