Naresuan University terminates Chambers after Article 112 case dropped

The university cited that Chambers no longer met the legal requirements to work in Thailand after immigration authorities classified him as ineligible to remain in the country.

Chambers had been accused under Article 112 of the Thai Criminal Code—the lèse majesté law—which carries heavy penalties and is a politically sensitive issue in Thailand. Although the public prosecutor decided early this week not to indict him, the visa revocation remained in effect, prompting Chambers to appeal to the Immigration Commission.

Despite the criminal case being dropped, Chambers was required to post a 300,000 baht bail and must report monthly to immigration. His passport was also confiscated under bail conditions. Without a valid visa or work permit, he now faces the risk of deportation if the Immigration Commission upholds the original revocation.