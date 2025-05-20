Chusak assigned to oversee DSI in place of Tawee

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday assigned PM’s Office Minister Chusak Sirinil to be in charge of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in lieu of Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, pending a case in the Constitutional Court.

Paetongtarn announced the temporary assignment for Chusak during the weekly Cabinet meeting.

On May 14, the Constitutional Court ordered Tawee to temporarily cease his duties overseeing the DSI pending a final ruling on alleged misconduct related to the DSI’s investigation into alleged voting collusion in last year’s Senate election.