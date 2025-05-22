Phumtham says coup unlikely but cannot be ruled out

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that military leaders now have a modern and progressive attitude, making a coup unlikely. However, he cautioned that it cannot be entirely ruled out.

Comments on the 2014 Coup Anniversary

Phumtham was speaking to reporters on the 10th anniversary of the May 22, 2014 coup led by then Army chief Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. When asked if the 2014 coup would be Thailand’s last, he said:

“No one can firmly certify that there will be no more coups. But from what I have seen working with the top brass, they have more progressive and modern views. They understand the global impact of military intervention in civilian politics.”