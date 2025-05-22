Phumtham says coup unlikely but cannot be ruled out

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that military leaders now have a modern and progressive attitude, making a coup unlikely. However, he cautioned that it cannot be entirely ruled out.
Phumtham was speaking to reporters on the 10th anniversary of the May 22, 2014 coup led by then Army chief Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. When asked if the 2014 coup would be Thailand’s last, he said:
“No one can firmly certify that there will be no more coups. But from what I have seen working with the top brass, they have more progressive and modern views. They understand the global impact of military intervention in civilian politics.”
Phumtham expressed strong belief that staging another coup would be difficult but admitted, “I can’t rule it out.”
He emphasised that the 2014 coup should serve as a lesson for all parties to respect the democratic system’s rules and to be patient in resolving conflicts through democratic processes.
Phumtham urged that existing democratic mechanisms should be given a chance to solve problems before anyone resorts to power grabs or coups. He highlighted that demonstrations based on constitutional rights are legitimate means for people to express differing views.
“If we don’t want another coup to take place, we all must use current mechanisms to their full potential. Different views are part of democracy. Although the majority may err, there are still checks and balances,” he said.
The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed optimism about Thailand’s democratic development, saying society is becoming more democratic, with people increasingly aware of their rights and liberties.
The 2014 coup followed months of intense political turmoil and street protests that paralysed the country. The conflict involved supporters of the Shinawatra family ("Red Shirts") and their opponents ("Yellow Shirts"), who aimed to remove Shinawatra influence and implement reforms before elections. The military, with a history of intervening in politics, stepped in to restore peace and order and prevent further violence.