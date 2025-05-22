Supreme Admin Court orders Yingluck to pay 10bn baht for G-to-G rice deal damage

Lower Court Ruling and Appeal

The lower court ruled in Yingluck’s favour on 2 April 2021, stating that the Finance Ministry failed to provide concrete evidence linking her to the state’s damage. The defendants appealed this ruling, leading to the Supreme Administrative Court’s recent decision.

Court’s Reasoning: Responsibility Limited to G-to-G Deal Damage

The court ruled Yingluck was not responsible for general damage caused by the rice pledging scheme, which was the duty of project officials. However, as Prime Minister and Chair of the National Rice Policy Committee, Yingluck failed in her duty by attending only one committee meeting and ignoring warnings from the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the State Audit Office.

Orders for Compensation and Asset Management

The court instructed the Finance Ministry to cancel the earlier order demanding 35.717 billion baht and to proceed with collecting the 10.028 billion baht from Yingluck.

Additionally, the Legal Execution Department and the Bangkok legal execution officer were ordered to cancel the asset freeze on Anusorn’s property, recognising his entitlement to half the assets earned after marriage. They must separate his assets from Yingluck’s frozen assets within 60 days before auctioning the remainder to pay compensation.

Yingluck’s Legal Representation

Yingluck, currently in self-exile, was represented by her lawyer Norawich Lalaeng, who attended the ruling on her behalf.

