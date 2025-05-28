Two groups of CU doctors back Medical Council’s disciplinary action

Two groups of doctors who graduated from the prestigious Chulalongkorn University (CU) Medical School have voiced strong support for the Medical Council of Thailand. This follows the council’s recent resolution to discipline three doctors involved in the controversial treatment of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the Police General Hospital (PGH).
Doctors from CU’s Class 24 and Class 26 posted statements on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon endorsing the Medical Council’s decision. Their statements came shortly after Thaksin sharply criticised the council for its disciplinary action.
While speaking to reporters at the Office of Narcotics Control Board on Tuesday, Thaksin accused certain members of the Medical Council of bias against him. He also claimed these members lacked ethics themselves and thus had no authority to investigate other doctors’ professional conduct.
On 8 May, the Medical Council resolved to take disciplinary action against three doctors. The doctors had provided professional opinions that Thaksin required intensive care at the PGH instead of the prison hospital. Their opinions formed the basis for the Corrections Department to allow Thaksin to stay in the premium ward on the 14th floor of PGH for six months before his parole release in February last year.
The council decided that one doctor should receive a formal warning, while the medical licences of the other two would be suspended.
Public Health Minister’s Power to Veto Medical Council’s Resolution
Despite the council’s resolution, the Public Health Minister holds the authority to veto the decision within 30 days. If vetoed, the council must secure a two-thirds majority vote to override it. This is considered challenging, as the council includes ex-officio members who are senior government officials likely to follow the minister’s lead.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has yet to endorse or veto the resolution, stating he needs to establish a committee to review the matter first.
The Class 26 doctors expressed strong support for the Medical Council’s efforts to uphold justice and medical ethics. They agreed with the council’s view that the three doctors breached professional ethics by allowing Thaksin’s stay in the PGH without sufficient medical justification.
Their statement reaffirmed backing for the council’s independence and called for its work to continue free from external interference.
Similarly, CU’s Class 24 doctors issued a statement offering moral support and defending the Medical Council as a vital professional organisation that must remain free from political pressure.
Political Implications of Thaksin’s Criticism
Political analysts view Thaksin’s attack on the Medical Council as a message to Public Health Minister Somsak to veto the resolution. They also see it as an attempt to undermine the council’s credibility.
The Medical Council’s resolution is expected to be crucial evidence in an upcoming Supreme Court Criminal Division inquiry. The inquisitorial process will examine alleged failures by the Justice Ministry to enforce Thaksin’s prison sentence.
The Supreme Court has scheduled the first inquisitorial session for June 13, summoning Thaksin and others involved. The court initiated this inquiry after finding strong evidence suggesting that the ministry did not enforce the one-year jail term properly. The Medical Council’s disciplinary resolution is believed to be a significant part of the court’s review.