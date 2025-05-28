Two groups of CU doctors back Medical Council’s disciplinary action

The council decided that one doctor should receive a formal warning, while the medical licences of the other two would be suspended.

Public Health Minister’s Power to Veto Medical Council’s Resolution

Despite the council’s resolution, the Public Health Minister holds the authority to veto the decision within 30 days. If vetoed, the council must secure a two-thirds majority vote to override it. This is considered challenging, as the council includes ex-officio members who are senior government officials likely to follow the minister’s lead.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has yet to endorse or veto the resolution, stating he needs to establish a committee to review the matter first.

Class 26 CU Doctors Emphasise Justice and Medical Ethics

The Class 26 doctors expressed strong support for the Medical Council’s efforts to uphold justice and medical ethics. They agreed with the council’s view that the three doctors breached professional ethics by allowing Thaksin’s stay in the PGH without sufficient medical justification.

Their statement reaffirmed backing for the council’s independence and called for its work to continue free from external interference.

Class 24 CU Doctors Show Moral Support for the Medical Council

Similarly, CU’s Class 24 doctors issued a statement offering moral support and defending the Medical Council as a vital professional organisation that must remain free from political pressure.

Political Implications of Thaksin’s Criticism

Political analysts view Thaksin’s attack on the Medical Council as a message to Public Health Minister Somsak to veto the resolution. They also see it as an attempt to undermine the council’s credibility.

Medical Council’s Resolution Key to Supreme Court Inquiry

The Medical Council’s resolution is expected to be crucial evidence in an upcoming Supreme Court Criminal Division inquiry. The inquisitorial process will examine alleged failures by the Justice Ministry to enforce Thaksin’s prison sentence.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the first inquisitorial session for June 13, summoning Thaksin and others involved. The court initiated this inquiry after finding strong evidence suggesting that the ministry did not enforce the one-year jail term properly. The Medical Council’s disciplinary resolution is believed to be a significant part of the court’s review.

