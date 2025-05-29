Yingluck’s lawyer reaffirms plan to seek court review of rice pledge compensation

The chief lawyer of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has reaffirmed plans to ask the Supreme Administrative Court to review the compensation she is required to pay over her government’s controversial rice pledging scheme.
Norawit Laleng revealed that his team is currently compiling evidence and calculating the revenue generated from the sale of 18.5 million tonnes of rice stockpiled under the scheme. This information will be presented as new evidence to the court.
The lawyer explained they will invoke Article 75 of the Act on the Establishment of Administrative Courts and Administrative Court Procedure B.E. 2542 (1999). This article permits parties to submit new evidence within 90 days of a ruling to request case reconsideration.
Norawit stated that the court will be asked to review the damages Yingluck was ordered to pay, based on the new evidence, within 90 days. However, he declined to disclose the revenue figures, saying the information remains unclear.
On 22 May, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that Yingluck was liable for failing to prevent fraudulent government-to-government rice deals. She was ordered to pay 10.028 billion baht, representing half of the total 20.057 billion baht in damages linked to the scheme.
If the court agrees to review the new evidence, Norawit said he would also request the court to order the Finance Ministry to postpone its demand for Yingluck to pay the 10.028 billion baht compensation.
Most of Yingluck’s assets frozen by the Legal Execution Department have been auctioned to help cover the damages, with only a few items remaining. Norawit declined to provide details about the seized assets.
Norawit added that Yingluck has asked him to thoroughly study the legal technicalities before proceeding with the review request. He also mentioned that Yingluck has not disclosed any plans to return to Thailand from her self-imposed exile and believes the rice-pledging case would not affect her decision if she chooses to come back.