Yingluck’s lawyer reaffirms plan to seek court review of rice pledge compensation

Background: Supreme Administrative Court Ruling on Rice Scheme

On 22 May, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that Yingluck was liable for failing to prevent fraudulent government-to-government rice deals. She was ordered to pay 10.028 billion baht, representing half of the total 20.057 billion baht in damages linked to the scheme.

Possible Delay in Compensation Demand

If the court agrees to review the new evidence, Norawit said he would also request the court to order the Finance Ministry to postpone its demand for Yingluck to pay the 10.028 billion baht compensation.

Frozen Assets and Auction Details

Most of Yingluck’s assets frozen by the Legal Execution Department have been auctioned to help cover the damages, with only a few items remaining. Norawit declined to provide details about the seized assets.

Yingluck’s Position and Future Plans

Norawit added that Yingluck has asked him to thoroughly study the legal technicalities before proceeding with the review request. He also mentioned that Yingluck has not disclosed any plans to return to Thailand from her self-imposed exile and believes the rice-pledging case would not affect her decision if she chooses to come back.

