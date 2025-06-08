Thaksin’s prison skip allegation affects government, poll finds

The majority of people believe that the controversy surrounding former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s alleged avoidance of prison time could affect the current government’s ability to serve its full term, according to a new poll.
Conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, the poll surveyed 1,310 respondents of varying educational backgrounds, occupations, and incomes via phone interviews between June 3-5.
The results showed that 29.62% of participants said Thaksin’s case would greatly impact the government’s stability, while 29.31% believed it would have some impact.
Meanwhile, 24.58% said the issue would have no impact, and 15.73% believed it would have little impact. Just 0.76% either had no opinion or were uninterested.
Thaksin made a surprise return to Thailand in August 2023 after more than 15 years of self-imposed exile. Upon arrival, he was sentenced to eight years in prison, later reduced to one year by royal pardon.
On his first night in custody, he was transferred to the Police General Hospital, where he remained in a VIP room on the 14th floor until his parole release in February 2024. Authorities cited his age and ill health as reasons for avoiding standard imprisonment.
On 30 April, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions took the unusual step of ordering an inquiry into whether Thaksin’s prison sentence had been properly carried out.
The inquiry hearing is scheduled for June 13.
Separately, the Medical Council of Thailand took disciplinary action against three doctors who treated Thaksin, citing substandard medical practice. Two of them had their licences suspended.
Regarding this medical controversy, 38.40% of respondents said they now have less trust in the medical profession.
Meanwhile, 30.84% said they still trust doctors, 15.95% expressed no trust at all, and 14.20% said they have strong confidence. Around 0.61% did not respond.