Thaksin’s prison skip allegation affects government, poll finds

The majority of people believe that the controversy surrounding former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s alleged avoidance of prison time could affect the current government’s ability to serve its full term, according to a new poll.

Conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, the poll surveyed 1,310 respondents of varying educational backgrounds, occupations, and incomes via phone interviews between June 3-5.

The results showed that 29.62% of participants said Thaksin’s case would greatly impact the government’s stability, while 29.31% believed it would have some impact.

Meanwhile, 24.58% said the issue would have no impact, and 15.73% believed it would have little impact. Just 0.76% either had no opinion or were uninterested.