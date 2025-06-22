Paetongtarn says coalition partners still united behind government

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced that all remaining partners in her Pheu Thai-led coalition government remain united in supporting her leadership, especially in addressing external threats from Cambodia.

Paetongtarn posted a photo of herself with the leaders and secretary-generals of the remaining coalition parties on her Facebook page, thanking them for reaffirming their commitment to her government.

The post came after she held a meeting with coalition leaders at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel on Sunday afternoon to discuss the redistribution of Cabinet seats following the withdrawal of Bhumjaithai Party—the coalition's second-largest partner—last week.