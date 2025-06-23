Sunai, former special warfare chief, strongly tipped as next defence minister

General Sunai Praphuchanay, former commander of the Special Warfare Command and a close associate of Thailand’s current military leadership, is strongly tipped to become the next defence minister, replacing Phumtham Wechayachai.

Well-informed sources confirmed to The Nation on Monday that the defence portfolio would be handed to Sunai after Phumtham leaves the post to become interior minister in the upcoming Paetongtarn II Cabinet.

Sunai is a graduate of Class 21 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, where his classmates included Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong. He later completed Class 32 at the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy.