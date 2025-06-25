Censure debate may take place in late July: chief coalition whip

The head of the coalition's coordination committee for parliamentary affairs said on Wednesday that a censure debate could be held in late July.

Wisut Chai-aroon, the chief government whip, said the coalition whips would need to consult with the Cabinet before reaching an agreement with opposition whips on the dates for the debate.

He was responding to the Bhumjaithai Party’s announcement that it would begin its role as an opposition party by submitting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on July 3.