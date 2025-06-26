Phumtham: Cabinet nominees' qualification check to take more than ten days

Impact of Constitutional Court’s potential suspension of Paetongtarn

When asked about the possibility of a delay in forming the Cabinet due to a suspension of Paetongtarn by the Constitutional Court, Phumtham reassured that the reshuffle process would proceed as planned. He explained that the appointment of the new Cabinet could continue under the law, regardless of any suspension. The Constitutional Court is expected to decide on July 1 whether to accept a petition from a group of senators requesting Paetongtarn's removal over an audio clip in which she appeared too lenient with Cambodia during a border conflict.

Government confidence and contingency measures

"We're not worried as we are confident nothing was wrong. Anyway, if any untoward incident happens, we’ll have a contingency measure," Phumtham stated. He also confirmed that the government would push ahead with the enactment of a bill to legalise casinos, despite the House's postponement of its first reading.

Bhumjaithai's threat of a censure debate

Phumtham added that the government was not concerned by Bhumjaithai's threat to hold a censure debate, warning that Bhumjaithai had left several issues unresolved during its time running the Interior Ministry.

